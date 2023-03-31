Nicolas Claxton and his Brooklyn Nets teammates will take the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Claxton, in his last appearance, had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a 123-114 win over the Rockets.

Let's look at Claxton's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.6 14.1 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 9.5 Assists 2.5 1.8 2.5 PRA 24.5 23.6 26.1 PR 22.5 21.8 23.6



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Hawks

Claxton is responsible for attempting 8.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

The Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.1. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hawks have given up 117.8 points per game, which is 24th-best in the NBA.

The Hawks give up 44.2 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the league.

Giving up 25.9 assists per game, the Hawks are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 30 8 11 1 0 3 4 12/28/2022 35 17 10 0 0 6 0

