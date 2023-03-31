Quentin Grimes will hope to make a difference for the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Grimes tallied 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 101-92 win versus the Heat.

Let's look at Grimes' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 10.4 13.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.5 Assists -- 2.0 2.7 PRA -- 15.7 19.3 PR 15.5 13.7 16.6 3PM 2.5 2.0 3.0



Quentin Grimes Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Quentin Grimes has made 3.7 shots per game, which adds up to 7.5% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.0 threes per game, or 14.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Grimes' opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 98.6 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 19th in possessions per game with 100.8.

The Cavaliers allow 106.7 points per game, best in the league.

On the glass, the Cavaliers have allowed 40.9 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the league.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers are No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 23 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have given up 11.3 makes per contest, second in the league.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 36 10 1 3 2 1 0 12/4/2022 40 4 6 1 0 1 2

