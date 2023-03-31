The New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres (each coming off a loss in its last game) will clash on Friday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

You can watch the Rangers attempt to beat the Sabres on NHL Network, SportsNet, MSG-B, and MSGSN.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

NHL Network, SportsNet, MSG-B, and MSGSN

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Rangers vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/11/2023 Sabres Rangers 2-1 (F/OT) NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have allowed 200 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers' 250 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Rangers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 75 25 59 84 97 32 28.6% Mika Zibanejad 75 38 44 82 63 48 48.6% Adam Fox 75 11 55 66 74 83 - Vincent Trocheck 75 20 37 57 60 51 56.3% Patrick Kane 68 21 34 55 60 30 50%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres have conceded 268 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 25th in the NHL.

The Sabres' 260 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them fourth in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Sabres are 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Sabres have given up 4.4 goals per game (44 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 28 goals during that span.

Sabres Key Players