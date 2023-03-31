The New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres (each coming off a loss in its last game) will clash on Friday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

You can watch the Rangers attempt to beat the Sabres on NHL Network, SportsNet, MSG-B, and MSGSN.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, MSG-B, and MSGSN
  • Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Rangers vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/11/2023 Sabres Rangers 2-1 (F/OT) NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers have allowed 200 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
  • The Rangers' 250 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the league.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Rangers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 75 25 59 84 97 32 28.6%
Mika Zibanejad 75 38 44 82 63 48 48.6%
Adam Fox 75 11 55 66 74 83 -
Vincent Trocheck 75 20 37 57 60 51 56.3%
Patrick Kane 68 21 34 55 60 30 50%

Sabres Stats & Trends

  • The Sabres have conceded 268 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 25th in the NHL.
  • The Sabres' 260 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them fourth in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Sabres are 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Sabres have given up 4.4 goals per game (44 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 28 goals during that span.

Sabres Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tage Thompson 72 44 45 89 37 40 43.2%
Jeff Skinner 70 31 39 70 39 36 47.3%
Alex Tuch 65 32 37 69 32 50 45.6%
Rasmus Dahlin 69 14 50 64 57 41 -
Dylan Cozens 72 28 33 61 18 34 48.7%

