How to Watch the Rangers vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres (each coming off a loss in its last game) will clash on Friday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
You can watch the Rangers attempt to beat the Sabres on NHL Network, SportsNet, MSG-B, and MSGSN.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
Rangers vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/11/2023
|Sabres
|Rangers
|2-1 (F/OT) NYR
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have allowed 200 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Rangers' 250 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Rangers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|75
|25
|59
|84
|97
|32
|28.6%
|Mika Zibanejad
|75
|38
|44
|82
|63
|48
|48.6%
|Adam Fox
|75
|11
|55
|66
|74
|83
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|75
|20
|37
|57
|60
|51
|56.3%
|Patrick Kane
|68
|21
|34
|55
|60
|30
|50%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres have conceded 268 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 25th in the NHL.
- The Sabres' 260 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them fourth in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Sabres are 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Sabres have given up 4.4 goals per game (44 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 28 goals during that span.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tage Thompson
|72
|44
|45
|89
|37
|40
|43.2%
|Jeff Skinner
|70
|31
|39
|70
|39
|36
|47.3%
|Alex Tuch
|65
|32
|37
|69
|32
|50
|45.6%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|69
|14
|50
|64
|57
|41
|-
|Dylan Cozens
|72
|28
|33
|61
|18
|34
|48.7%
