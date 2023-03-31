The New York Rangers (44-21-10) square off against the Buffalo Sabres (35-31-7) at KeyBank Center on Friday, March 31 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SportsNet, MSG-B, and MSGSN. The Rangers were defeated by the New Jersey Devils 2-1 in their most recent game, while the Sabres are coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

In the past 10 contests for the Rangers, their offense has put up 39 goals while their defense has given up 19 (they have a 7-2-1 record in those games). In 27 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored five goals (18.5% conversion rate).

Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Friday's contest.

Rangers vs. Sabres Predictions for Friday

Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Rangers 4, Sabres 3.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-145)

Rangers (-145) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-0.2)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have a 44-21-10 record overall, with a 10-10-20 record in contests that have needed overtime.

New York is 11-8-8 (30 points) in its 27 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 11 times this season the Rangers ended a game with just one goal, they have a 2-8-1 record, good for five points.

New York has finished 4-6-8 in the 18 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 16 points).

The Rangers have scored at least three goals in 44 games (38-5-1, 77 points).

In the 30 games when New York has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 22-6-2 to record 46 points.

In the 40 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New York is 24-14-2 (50 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 34 games, going 20-6-8 to register 48 points.

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.56 3rd 5th 2.67 Goals Allowed 3.67 28th 15th 31.7 Shots 32.2 11th 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 33.1 26th 9th 22.9% Power Play % 24.3% 7th 14th 80% Penalty Kill % 73.3% 29th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Rangers vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, MSG-B, and MSGSN

NHL Network, SportsNet, MSG-B, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.