Rangers vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 31
The New York Rangers (44-21-10) square off against the Buffalo Sabres (35-31-7) at KeyBank Center on Friday, March 31 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SportsNet, MSG-B, and MSGSN. The Rangers were defeated by the New Jersey Devils 2-1 in their most recent game, while the Sabres are coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens.
In the past 10 contests for the Rangers, their offense has put up 39 goals while their defense has given up 19 (they have a 7-2-1 record in those games). In 27 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored five goals (18.5% conversion rate).
Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Friday's contest.
Rangers vs. Sabres Predictions for Friday
Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Rangers 4, Sabres 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-145)
- Total Pick: Over (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-0.2)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Rangers Splits and Trends
- The Rangers have a 44-21-10 record overall, with a 10-10-20 record in contests that have needed overtime.
- New York is 11-8-8 (30 points) in its 27 games decided by one goal.
- Looking at the 11 times this season the Rangers ended a game with just one goal, they have a 2-8-1 record, good for five points.
- New York has finished 4-6-8 in the 18 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 16 points).
- The Rangers have scored at least three goals in 44 games (38-5-1, 77 points).
- In the 30 games when New York has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 22-6-2 to record 46 points.
- In the 40 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New York is 24-14-2 (50 points).
- The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 34 games, going 20-6-8 to register 48 points.
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|12th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|3.56
|3rd
|5th
|2.67
|Goals Allowed
|3.67
|28th
|15th
|31.7
|Shots
|32.2
|11th
|7th
|29.5
|Shots Allowed
|33.1
|26th
|9th
|22.9%
|Power Play %
|24.3%
|7th
|14th
|80%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.3%
|29th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Rangers vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.