Rangers vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (44-21-10) visit the Buffalo Sabres (35-31-7) at KeyBank Center on Friday, March 31 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SportsNet, MSG-B, and MSGSN, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Rangers are coming off a 2-1 defeat to the New Jersey Devils, while the Sabres were beaten by the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent outing.
Rangers vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, MSG-B, and MSGSN
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-145)
|Sabres (+125)
|6.5
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers are 32-19 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- New York has a 26-14 record (winning 65.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
- The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this game.
- In 34 games this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Rangers vs. Sabres Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|250 (11th)
|Goals
|260 (4th)
|200 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|268 (25th)
|52 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|59 (5th)
|42 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (25th)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- New York went over in three of its last 10 contests.
- The Rangers' past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Rangers have scored 1.4 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Rangers are ranked 11th in the league with 250 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- On defense, the Rangers are one of the best units in league action, conceding 200 goals to rank fourth.
- The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +50.
