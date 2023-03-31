The New York Rangers (44-21-10) visit the Buffalo Sabres (35-31-7) at KeyBank Center on Friday, March 31 at 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SportsNet, MSG-B, and MSGSN, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Rangers are coming off a 2-1 defeat to the New Jersey Devils, while the Sabres were beaten by the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent outing.

Rangers vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, MSG-B, and MSGSN

NHL Network, SportsNet, MSG-B, and MSGSN Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-145) Sabres (+125) 6.5

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers are 32-19 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

New York has a 26-14 record (winning 65.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this game.

In 34 games this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Rangers vs. Sabres Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 250 (11th) Goals 260 (4th) 200 (4th) Goals Allowed 268 (25th) 52 (14th) Power Play Goals 59 (5th) 42 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (25th)

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York went over in three of its last 10 contests.

The Rangers' past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Rangers have scored 1.4 more goals per game than their season average.

The Rangers are ranked 11th in the league with 250 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

On defense, the Rangers are one of the best units in league action, conceding 200 goals to rank fourth.

The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +50.

