RJ Barrett and the rest of the New York Knicks will be facing off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Barrett put up 12 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 101-92 win against the Heat.

Below we will dive into Barrett's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.6 18.9 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 4.1 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.3 PRA 27.5 27.3 25.3 PR 25.5 24.6 23 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.2



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Barrett has taken 16.0 shots per game this season and made 6.9 per game, which account for 16.3% and 15.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.7 threes per game, or 12.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Barrett's Knicks average 100.8 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's slowest with 98.6 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers give up 106.7 points per contest, best in the league.

On the boards, the Cavaliers have conceded 40.9 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the league.

The Cavaliers allow 23 assists per game, best in the NBA.

Allowing 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the league.

RJ Barrett vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 33 16 4 1 3 1 1 12/4/2022 31 15 8 1 2 0 1 10/30/2022 33 15 5 2 3 0 0

