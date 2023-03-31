RJ Barrett Player Prop Bets: Knicks vs. Cavaliers - March 31
RJ Barrett and the rest of the New York Knicks will be facing off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
Below we will dive into Barrett's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|20.5
|19.6
|18.9
|Rebounds
|4.5
|5.0
|4.1
|Assists
|2.5
|2.7
|2.3
|PRA
|27.5
|27.3
|25.3
|PR
|25.5
|24.6
|23
|3PM
|1.5
|1.7
|1.2
Looking to bet on one or more of RJ Barrett's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Cavaliers
- Barrett has taken 16.0 shots per game this season and made 6.9 per game, which account for 16.3% and 15.2%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's knocked down 1.7 threes per game, or 12.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Barrett's Knicks average 100.8 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's slowest with 98.6 possessions per contest.
- The Cavaliers give up 106.7 points per contest, best in the league.
- On the boards, the Cavaliers have conceded 40.9 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the league.
- The Cavaliers allow 23 assists per game, best in the NBA.
- Allowing 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the league.
RJ Barrett vs. the Cavaliers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/24/2023
|33
|16
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|12/4/2022
|31
|15
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|10/30/2022
|33
|15
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Barrett or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.