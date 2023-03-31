Royce O'Neale and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be facing the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 123-114 win against the Rockets, O'Neale tallied nine points and four assists.

Let's break down O'Neale's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.9 9.5 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 6.9 Assists 2.5 3.7 2.9 PRA -- 17.7 19.3 PR 13.5 14 16.4 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.2



Royce O'Neale Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 8.6% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.8 per contest.

O'Neale is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

O'Neale's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.1.

The Hawks are the 24th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 117.8 points per game.

The Hawks are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44.2 rebounds per game.

The Hawks are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.9 assists per game.

The Hawks give up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

Royce O'Neale vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 20 12 4 0 4 0 0 12/28/2022 35 7 4 1 1 3 0 12/9/2022 37 6 9 5 2 1 0

