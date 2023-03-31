Royce O'Neale Player Prop Bets: Nets vs. Hawks - March 31
Royce O'Neale and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be facing the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
Let's break down O'Neale's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the Hawks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|8.5
|8.9
|9.5
|Rebounds
|4.5
|5.1
|6.9
|Assists
|2.5
|3.7
|2.9
|PRA
|--
|17.7
|19.3
|PR
|13.5
|14
|16.4
|3PM
|1.5
|2.2
|2.2
Royce O'Neale Insights vs. the Hawks
- This season, he's put up 8.6% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.8 per contest.
- O'Neale is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.
- O'Neale's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.1.
- The Hawks are the 24th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 117.8 points per game.
- The Hawks are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44.2 rebounds per game.
- The Hawks are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.9 assists per game.
- The Hawks give up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.
Royce O'Neale vs. the Hawks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/26/2023
|20
|12
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|12/28/2022
|35
|7
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|12/9/2022
|37
|6
|9
|5
|2
|1
|0
