Spencer Dinwiddie and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be hitting the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Dinwiddie, in his previous game (March 29 win against the Rockets) put up 20 points and 11 assists.

In this piece we'll break down Dinwiddie's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 17.6 16.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 4.3 Assists 9.5 6.1 10.4 PRA 32.5 27.1 31.4 PR 23.5 21 21 3PM 1.5 2.4 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Spencer Dinwiddie's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Hawks

The Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.1. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 102.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks are ranked 24th in the NBA, allowing 117.8 points per game.

The Hawks are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 44.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hawks are 20th in the league, conceding 25.9 per game.

Allowing 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Hawks are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 41 20 4 8 2 0 0 1/18/2023 39 20 4 7 4 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Dinwiddie or any of his Nets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.