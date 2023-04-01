Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Giants - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate (2022)
- Rizzo hit .224 with 21 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 64 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play last year, he ranked 116th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Rizzo picked up a hit in 61.2% of his games last year (85 of 139), with more than one hit in 25 of those contests (18.0%).
- He hit a home run in 23.0% of his games in 2022 (32 of 139), including 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Rizzo picked up an RBI in 54 games last year out 139 (38.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.7%). He drove in three or more runs in six games.
- He scored in 61 of 139 games last year (43.9%), including 17 multi-run games (12.2%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|58
|.222
|AVG
|.225
|.358
|OBP
|.328
|.492
|SLG
|.465
|30
|XBH
|24
|19
|HR
|13
|45
|RBI
|30
|58/42
|K/BB
|43/22
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|63
|48 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (58.7%)
|12 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (20.6%)
|35 (46.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (41.3%)
|18 (23.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|14 (22.2%)
|29 (38.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (39.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combined to give up 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Cobb will start for the Giants, his first this season.
- The 35-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the San Diego Padres.
- In his 28 appearances last season he finished with a 3.73 ERA and a 1.303 WHIP, putting together a 7-8 record.
