How to Watch the Columbia vs. Kansas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
A pair of hot squads square off when the Kansas Jayhawks (24-11) host the Columbia Lions (28-5) on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Lions, victors in five in a row.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Columbia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Columbia vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison
- The Lions score an average of 78.8 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 62.5 the Jayhawks allow.
- Columbia is 22-3 when it scores more than 62.5 points.
- Kansas' record is 18-7 when it gives up fewer than 78.8 points.
- The Jayhawks record 9.5 more points per game (72.7) than the Lions allow (63.2).
- Kansas has a 19-5 record when putting up more than 63.2 points.
- Columbia is 20-1 when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.
- The Jayhawks shoot 42.3% from the field, 10.9% lower than the Lions allow defensively.
Columbia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/24/2023
|Syracuse
|W 88-82
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|3/26/2023
|Harvard
|W 77-71
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|3/29/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|W 77-70
|Stroh Center
|4/1/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
