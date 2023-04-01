Giancarlo Stanton -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate (2022)

  • Stanton hit .211 with seven doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Stanton got a hit in 52.9% of his 119 games last season, with more than one hit in 17.6% of those games.
  • In 32 of 119 games last year, he homered (26.9%). He went deep in 6.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Stanton picked up an RBI in 40.3% of his games last season (48 of 119), with more than one RBI in 21 of those contests (17.6%). He had three or more RBIs in 12 games.
  • He came around to score in 36.1% of his games last season (43 of 119), with more than one run on 10 occasions (8.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
52 GP 57
.243 AVG .186
.315 OBP .289
.565 SLG .380
21 XBH 17
18 HR 13
47 RBI 31
60/20 K/BB 77/32
0 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 62
33 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (48.4%)
11 (19.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.1%)
26 (45.6%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.4%)
20 (35.1%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (19.4%)
29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.6%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants allowed the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Cobb will make his first start of the season for the Giants.
  • The 35-year-old righty started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the San Diego Padres.
  • In 28 games last season he finished with a 7-8 record and had a 3.73 ERA and a 1.303 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.