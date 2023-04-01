On Saturday, Gleyber Torres (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate (2022)

Torres hit .255 with 27 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 41 walks.

Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 96th and he was 49th in slugging.

Torres picked up at least one hit 88 times last season in 149 games played (59.1%), including multiple hits on 43 occasions (28.9%).

He went yard in 21 games a year ago (out of 149 opportunities, 14.1%), leaving the ballpark in 4.2% of his trips to home plate.

Torres picked up an RBI in 45 games last year out of 149 (30.2%), including multiple RBIs in 12.8% of those games (19 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..

He crossed home plate in 60 of his 149 games a season ago (40.3%), with two or more runs scored 13 times (8.7%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 67 .244 AVG .265 .309 OBP .312 .492 SLG .402 30 XBH 22 17 HR 7 44 RBI 32 71/24 K/BB 58/17 5 SB 5 Home Away 78 GP 71 46 (59.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (59.2%) 20 (25.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (32.4%) 31 (39.7%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (40.8%) 14 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.9%) 26 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (26.8%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)