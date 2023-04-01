On Saturday, Jose Trevino (coming off going 1-for-3) and the New York Yankees face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Trevino At The Plate (2022)

  • Trevino hit .248 with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
  • Trevino got a hit in 46.7% of his 122 games last year, with more than one hit in 17.2% of them.
  • He hit a home run in 10 games a year ago (out of 122 opportunities, 8.2%), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 26.2% of his games a season ago (32 of 122), Trevino picked up an RBI. In nine of those games (7.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.
  • He came around to score in 31 of his 122 games a year ago (25.4%), with two or more runs scored six times (4.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
55 GP 48
.269 AVG .226
.299 OBP .268
.431 SLG .345
12 XBH 12
7 HR 4
25 RBI 18
32/7 K/BB 30/8
2 SB 0
Home Away
64 GP 58
31 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (44.8%)
11 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (17.2%)
18 (28.1%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (22.4%)
6 (9.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.9%)
17 (26.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (25.9%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants' 3.89 team ERA ranked 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants surrendered the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Cobb makes his first start of the season for the Giants.
  • The 35-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went five innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.73 ERA and a 1.303 WHIP over his 28 games, putting together a 7-8 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.