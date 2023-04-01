On Saturday, Josh Donaldson (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate (2022)

Donaldson hit .220 with 28 doubles, 15 home runs and 55 walks.

Donaldson picked up a hit in 58.9% of his games last year (83 of 141), with more than one hit in 22 of those contests (15.6%).

He homered in 10.6% of his games last year (15 of 141), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Donaldson picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his 141 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 10.6% of them (15). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.

He scored a run in 48 of 141 games last year (34.0%), including eight multi-run games (5.7%).

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 71 .202 AVG .233 .299 OBP .314 .313 SLG .419 15 XBH 28 4 HR 11 24 RBI 38 63/25 K/BB 85/30 0 SB 2 Home Away 65 GP 76 36 (55.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (61.8%) 8 (12.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.4%) 20 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (36.8%) 4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.5%) 17 (26.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.0%)

