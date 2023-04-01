Oswaldo Cabrera -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his last game against the Giants.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate (2022)

Cabrera hit .247 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks.

Cabrera got a hit in 27 of 52 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He went yard in 13.5% of his games last year (seven of 52), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Cabrera picked up an RBI in 23.1% of his games last year (12 of 52), with two or more RBIs in six of those contests (11.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He touched home plate in 32.7% of his games last season (17 of 52), with two or more runs on six occasions (11.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 22 .218 AVG .276 .274 OBP .349 .410 SLG .447 7 XBH 8 4 HR 2 14 RBI 5 26/6 K/BB 18/9 1 SB 2 Home Away 27 GP 25 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)