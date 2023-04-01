The 2023 campaign continues for Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees (1-0) as they host the San Francisco Giants (0-1) in an early-season matchup at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, April 1. Gametime is scheduled for 4:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Giants have +115 odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed for this matchup.

Yankees vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Alex Cobb - SF (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Yankees vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees were favorites in 148 games last season and won 92 (62.2%) of those contests.

Last season, the Yankees won 75 of their 117 games, or 64.1%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Yankees averaged 1.7 homers per home game last season (136 total at home).

New York averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .439 at home.

The Giants were victorious in 18, or 30.5%, of the 59 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Giants came away with a win nine times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

San Francisco averaged 1.2 homers per game when playing away from home last season (97 total in road contests).

The Giants averaged 2.9 extra-base hits per game while slugging .387 away from home.

Yankees vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+230) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Aaron Judge 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+120) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Oswaldo Cabrera 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win AL East +130 - 1st

