Aaron Judge -- 3-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the San Francisco Giants, with Ross Stripling on the mound, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Aaron Judge At The Plate (2022)

Judge collected 177 hits and a .440 OBP while slugging .686.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play last season, his batting average ranked fifth, his on-base percentage ranked first, and he was first in the league in slugging.

In 112 of 166 games last year (67.5%) Judge got at least one hit, and in 53 of those contests (31.9%) he picked up two or more.

He hit a home run in 31.9% of his games last season (166 in all), leaving the ballpark in 8.9% of his plate appearances.

Judge drove in a run in 70 of 166 games last year (42.2%), with more than one RBI in 34 of those contests (20.5%).

He came around to score 93 times in 166 games (56.0%) last season, including 40 occasions when he scored more than once (24.1%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 76 .308 AVG .313 .431 OBP .449 .664 SLG .708 43 XBH 47 30 HR 32 60 RBI 71 86/62 K/BB 89/68 7 SB 9 Home Away 85 GP 81 55 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 57 (70.4%) 29 (34.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (29.6%) 48 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 45 (55.6%) 26 (30.6%) Games w/1+ HR 27 (33.3%) 35 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 35 (43.2%)

