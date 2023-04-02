The Brooklyn Nets, with Cameron Johnson, face off versus the Utah Jazz at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, a 124-107 win versus the Hawks, Johnson put up 16 points, six rebounds and two steals.

In this article we will look at Johnson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.4 16.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 5 Assists 2.5 1.8 2.7 PRA 24.5 21.5 23.9 PR 22.5 19.7 21.2 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.3



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Jazz

Johnson's Nets average 99.1 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Jazz are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 103.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Jazz are 24th in the league, giving up 117.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Jazz have conceded 43.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them 16th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Jazz are ranked ninth in the NBA, giving up 24.8 per game.

The Jazz concede 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Cameron Johnson vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/8/2022 22 6 5 1 0 0 2 2/27/2022 35 23 4 5 4 0 0 1/26/2022 36 8 7 1 2 1 1 1/24/2022 38 20 6 0 5 0 3

