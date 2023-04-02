Cameron Johnson Player Prop Bets: Nets vs. Jazz - April 2
The Brooklyn Nets, with Cameron Johnson, face off versus the Utah Jazz at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.
In this article we will look at Johnson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.
Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Jazz
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|17.5
|15.4
|16.2
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.3
|5
|Assists
|2.5
|1.8
|2.7
|PRA
|24.5
|21.5
|23.9
|PR
|22.5
|19.7
|21.2
|3PM
|2.5
|2.5
|2.3
Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Jazz
- Johnson's Nets average 99.1 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Jazz are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 103.6 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Jazz are 24th in the league, giving up 117.9 points per game.
- On the boards, the Jazz have conceded 43.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them 16th in the NBA.
- In terms of assists, the Jazz are ranked ninth in the NBA, giving up 24.8 per game.
- The Jazz concede 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.
Cameron Johnson vs. the Jazz
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/8/2022
|22
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/27/2022
|35
|23
|4
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1/26/2022
|36
|8
|7
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1/24/2022
|38
|20
|6
|0
|5
|0
|3
