After going 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees take on the San Francisco Giants (who will start Ross Stripling) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Giants.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate (2022)

  • LeMahieu hit .261 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 67 walks.
  • He ranked 60th in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 114th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action last season.
  • LeMahieu reached base via a hit in 78 of 125 games last season (62.4%), including multiple hits in 27.2% of those games (34 of them).
  • In 12 of 125 games last year, he hit a long ball (9.6%). He went deep in 2.2% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 27.2% of his games a year ago (34 of 125), LeMahieu picked up an RBI. In nine of those games (7.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in two contests.
  • In 39.2% of his 125 games last season, he scored (49 times). He had 22 games with multiple runs in 2022 (17.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 65
.286 AVG .240
.393 OBP .326
.432 SLG .331
17 XBH 13
7 HR 5
24 RBI 22
30/35 K/BB 41/32
2 SB 3
Home Away
60 GP 65
38 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (61.5%)
18 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 16 (24.6%)
28 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.3%)
7 (11.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (7.7%)
14 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (30.8%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Giants pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combined to surrender 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Stripling starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 33-year-old righty started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox.
  • Over his 32 appearances last season he put together a 10-4 record, had a 3.01 ERA, and a 1.02 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.