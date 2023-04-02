The Brooklyn Nets, with Dorian Finney-Smith, face off versus the Utah Jazz at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Finney-Smith, in his previous game (March 31 win against the Hawks) posted 19 points and eight rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Finney-Smith's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.3 7.5 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 4.5 Assists -- 1.5 1.5 PRA -- 14.6 13.5 PR 13.5 13.1 12 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.6



Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the Jazz

Finney-Smith's Nets average 99.1 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Jazz are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 103.6 possessions per contest.

Allowing 117.9 points per game, the Jazz are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Jazz are 16th in the NBA, giving up 43.4 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Jazz have given up 24.8 per contest, ninth in the NBA.

The Jazz are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 41 11 9 4 3 1 2 11/2/2022 26 4 2 0 0 1 1

