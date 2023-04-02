Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Giants - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Ross Stripling) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Giants.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate (2022)
- Stanton hit .211 with seven doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks.
- In 52.9% of his games last season (63 of 119), Stanton had a base hit, and in 21 of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He homered in 32 of 119 games in 2022 (26.9%), including 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.3% of his games a year ago (48 of 119), Stanton plated a run. In 21 of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in 12 contests.
- In 36.1% of his games last year (43 of 119), he scored at least a run, and in 10 (8.4%) he scored more than once.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|57
|.243
|AVG
|.186
|.315
|OBP
|.289
|.565
|SLG
|.380
|21
|XBH
|17
|18
|HR
|13
|47
|RBI
|31
|60/20
|K/BB
|77/32
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|62
|33 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|30 (48.4%)
|11 (19.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (16.1%)
|26 (45.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (27.4%)
|20 (35.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (19.4%)
|29 (50.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (30.6%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- Giants pitchers combined to allow 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in the big leagues.
- Stripling will make his first start of the season for the Giants.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 33-year-old righty, started and went six scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- Last season he finished with a 3.01 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP over his 32 games, putting together a 10-4 record.
