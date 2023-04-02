Immanuel Quickley and the rest of the New York Knicks will be facing the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Quickley, in his last game, had 14 points and four assists in a 130-116 win over the Cavaliers.

If you'd like to place a bet on Quickley's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Immanuel Quickley Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 14.2 20.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.2 Assists 3.5 3.3 4.2 PRA 25.5 21.5 28.8 PR 21.5 18.2 24.6 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Immanuel Quickley's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Immanuel Quickley Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Immanuel Quickley has made 4.9 shots per game, which accounts for 11.7% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.9 threes per game, or 15.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Quickley's Knicks average 100.7 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the Wizards are one of the league's slowest with 101.2 possessions per contest.

The Wizards allow 113.8 points per contest, 16th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Wizards are ranked 11th in the NBA, giving up 42.7 rebounds per contest.

The Wizards give up 24.6 assists per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

The Wizards allow 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

Immanuel Quickley vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 30 16 3 1 3 0 0 1/18/2023 32 18 5 0 2 0 1 1/13/2023 32 18 4 2 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Quickley or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.