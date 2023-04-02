The New York Knicks, Isaiah Hartenstein included, take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Hartenstein, in his most recent showing, had five points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks in a 130-116 win over the Cavaliers.

Now let's examine Hartenstein's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Isaiah Hartenstein Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 4.9 4.2 Rebounds 8.5 6.6 7.3 Assists -- 1.1 2.8 PRA -- 12.6 14.3 PR 14.5 11.5 11.5 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.0



Isaiah Hartenstein Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Isaiah Hartenstein has made 2.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 5.0% of his team's total makes.

Hartenstein's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.7 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

The Wizards allow 113.8 points per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

The Wizards give up 42.7 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.

Conceding 24.6 assists per game, the Wizards are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

The Wizards are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 20 4 10 0 0 0 2 1/18/2023 13 4 4 0 0 0 0 1/13/2023 19 8 7 0 0 0 0

