Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Giants - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Isiah Kiner-Falefa plays his first game of the season when the New York Yankees face off against the San Francisco Giants and Ross Stripling at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate (2022)
- Kiner-Falefa hit .263 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 37 walks.
- Kiner-Falefa got a hit in 64.2% of his 148 games last season, with more than one hit in 21.6% of them.
- In four of 148 games last year, he hit a home run (2.7%). He went deep in 0.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Kiner-Falefa drove in a run in 35 of 148 games last season (23.6%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.4%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- He crossed the plate in 55 of 148 games last season (37.2%), including scoring more than once in 8.1% of his games (12 times).
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|69
|.264
|AVG
|.261
|.310
|OBP
|.327
|.339
|SLG
|.320
|14
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|21
|34/14
|K/BB
|38/23
|9
|SB
|13
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|73
|49 (65.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|46 (63.0%)
|18 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (19.2%)
|28 (37.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (37.0%)
|2 (2.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (2.7%)
|18 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (23.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Giants allowed the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- Stripling starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 33-year-old righty, started and went six scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- Last season he put together a 10-4 record, a 3.01 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP over his 32 games.
