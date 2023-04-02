Isiah Kiner-Falefa plays his first game of the season when the New York Yankees face off against the San Francisco Giants and Ross Stripling at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate (2022)

  • Kiner-Falefa hit .263 with 20 doubles, four home runs and 37 walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa got a hit in 64.2% of his 148 games last season, with more than one hit in 21.6% of them.
  • In four of 148 games last year, he hit a home run (2.7%). He went deep in 0.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Kiner-Falefa drove in a run in 35 of 148 games last season (23.6%), including eight occasions when he drove in multiple runs (5.4%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He crossed the plate in 55 of 148 games last season (37.2%), including scoring more than once in 8.1% of his games (12 times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 69
.264 AVG .261
.310 OBP .327
.339 SLG .320
14 XBH 10
2 HR 2
27 RBI 21
34/14 K/BB 38/23
9 SB 13
Home Away
75 GP 73
49 (65.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 46 (63.0%)
18 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (19.2%)
28 (37.3%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (37.0%)
2 (2.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (2.7%)
18 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (23.3%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
  • The Giants allowed the first-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Stripling starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 33-year-old righty, started and went six scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox.
  • Last season he put together a 10-4 record, a 3.01 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP over his 32 games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.