Jalen Brunson and his New York Knicks teammates face off versus the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Brunson, in his last time out, had 48 points and nine assists in a 130-116 win over the Cavaliers.

Now let's break down Brunson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 24.0 25.2 Rebounds 4.5 3.6 3.1 Assists 6.5 6.1 5.7 PRA 38.5 33.7 34 PR 31.5 27.6 28.3 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.7



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 16.9% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.5 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.0 threes per game, or 13.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Knicks rank 19th in possessions per game with 100.7. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have conceded 113.8 points per game, which is 16th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Wizards have allowed 42.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the NBA.

The Wizards are the seventh-ranked squad in the league, giving up 24.6 assists per contest.

The Wizards are the seventh-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 39 13 4 9 0 0 1 1/18/2023 38 32 3 4 2 0 2 1/13/2023 40 34 8 8 3 1 1

