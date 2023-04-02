The Brooklyn Nets, with Joe Harris, match up versus the Utah Jazz at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on March 31, Harris produced 11 points in a 124-107 win against the Hawks.

In this piece we'll dive into Harris' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Joe Harris Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.6 5.8 Rebounds -- 2.3 1.9 Assists -- 1.4 1.2 PRA -- 11.3 8.9 PR -- 9.9 7.7 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.8



Joe Harris Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 6.4% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.0 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Harris' opponents, the Jazz, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.6 possessions per game, while his Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.1.

Defensively, the Jazz are 24th in the league, giving up 117.9 points per game.

The Jazz are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.4 rebounds per game.

The Jazz concede 24.8 assists per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

The Jazz concede 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Joe Harris vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 21 9 2 3 3 0 0

