Josh Hart and his New York Knicks teammates face off versus the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Hart, in his last game (March 31 win against the Cavaliers) put up 11 points and seven rebounds.

In this article, we look at Hart's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.0 10.9 Rebounds 7.5 7.8 6.7 Assists 3.5 3.8 3.6 PRA 21.5 21.6 21.2 PR 18.5 17.8 17.6 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Josh Hart's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Josh Hart Insights vs. the Wizards

The Knicks rank 19th in possessions per game with 100.7. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.8 points per game, the Wizards are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Wizards have conceded 42.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the league.

Conceding 24.6 assists per contest, the Wizards are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards are seventh in the league, giving up 11.9 makes per game.

Josh Hart vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 27 5 6 4 0 0 0 2/3/2023 39 21 9 2 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Hart or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.