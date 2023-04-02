The Washington Wizards (34-43) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (45-33) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 222.5.

Knicks vs. Wizards Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: MSG and NBCS-DC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -12.5 222.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York and its opponents have gone over 222.5 combined points in 46 of 78 games this season.
  • The average total in New York's outings this year is 228.2, 5.7 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Knicks' ATS record is 44-34-0 this season.
  • New York has won 24, or 66.7%, of the 36 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • New York has played as a favorite of -750 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Knicks, based on the moneyline, is 88.2%.

Knicks vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Wizards Total Facts
Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 46 59% 115.6 228.6 112.6 226.4 224.7
Wizards 43 55.8% 113 228.6 113.8 226.4 225.9

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • The Knicks are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.
  • Five of Knicks' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • New York has done a better job covering the spread in away games (25-14-0) than it has in home games (19-20-0).
  • The 115.6 points per game the Knicks put up are just 1.8 more points than the Wizards allow (113.8).
  • When New York totals more than 113.8 points, it is 26-18 against the spread and 28-16 overall.

Knicks vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Knicks and Wizards Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 44-34 1-0 41-37
Wizards 36-40 0-0 40-37

Knicks vs. Wizards Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Knicks Wizards
115.6
Points Scored (PG)
 113
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 22
26-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-13
28-16
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 27-14
112.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.8
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 16
32-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-16
33-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-16

