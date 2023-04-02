The Washington Wizards (34-43) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (45-33) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 222.5.

Knicks vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and NBCS-DC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -12.5 222.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York and its opponents have gone over 222.5 combined points in 46 of 78 games this season.

The average total in New York's outings this year is 228.2, 5.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Knicks' ATS record is 44-34-0 this season.

New York has won 24, or 66.7%, of the 36 games it has played as the favorite this season.

New York has played as a favorite of -750 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Knicks, based on the moneyline, is 88.2%.

Knicks vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Wizards Total Facts Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 46 59% 115.6 228.6 112.6 226.4 224.7 Wizards 43 55.8% 113 228.6 113.8 226.4 225.9

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.

Five of Knicks' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

New York has done a better job covering the spread in away games (25-14-0) than it has in home games (19-20-0).

The 115.6 points per game the Knicks put up are just 1.8 more points than the Wizards allow (113.8).

When New York totals more than 113.8 points, it is 26-18 against the spread and 28-16 overall.

Knicks vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Knicks and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 44-34 1-0 41-37 Wizards 36-40 0-0 40-37

Knicks vs. Wizards Point Insights

Scoring Insights Knicks Wizards 115.6 Points Scored (PG) 113 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 26-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-13 28-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 27-14 112.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.8 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 32-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-16 33-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-16

