Knicks vs. Wizards: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Wizards (34-43) are heavy underdogs (by 12.5 points) to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (45-33) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 222.5.
Knicks vs. Wizards Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and NBCS-DC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-12.5
|222.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York and its opponents have gone over 222.5 combined points in 46 of 78 games this season.
- The average total in New York's outings this year is 228.2, 5.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Knicks' ATS record is 44-34-0 this season.
- New York has won 24, or 66.7%, of the 36 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- New York has played as a favorite of -750 or more once this season and won that game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Knicks, based on the moneyline, is 88.2%.
Knicks vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|46
|59%
|115.6
|228.6
|112.6
|226.4
|224.7
|Wizards
|43
|55.8%
|113
|228.6
|113.8
|226.4
|225.9
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.
- Five of Knicks' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- New York has done a better job covering the spread in away games (25-14-0) than it has in home games (19-20-0).
- The 115.6 points per game the Knicks put up are just 1.8 more points than the Wizards allow (113.8).
- When New York totals more than 113.8 points, it is 26-18 against the spread and 28-16 overall.
Knicks vs. Wizards Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|44-34
|1-0
|41-37
|Wizards
|36-40
|0-0
|40-37
Knicks vs. Wizards Point Insights
|Knicks
|Wizards
|115.6
|113
|12
|22
|26-18
|28-13
|28-16
|27-14
|112.6
|113.8
|11
|16
|32-9
|28-16
|33-8
|28-16
