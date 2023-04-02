The New York Knicks (45-33) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Washington Wizards (34-43) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 2 at 6:00 PM ET.

The Knicks enter this game following a 130-116 win over the Cavaliers on Friday. Jalen Brunson scored a team-best 48 points for the Knicks in the win.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Derrick Rose PG Out Illness 5.6 1.5 1.7 Julius Randle PF Out Ankle 25.1 10 4.1 RJ Barrett SG Out Illness 19.5 5.1 2.7 Duane Washington Jr. SG Out Hip 7.9 1.2 2

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: Out (Illness), Monte Morris: Out (Ankle), Bradley Beal: Out (Knee), Kyle Kuzma: Out (Ankle)

Knicks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and NBCS-DC

Knicks Season Insights

The 115.6 points per game the Knicks average are just 1.8 more points than the Wizards give up (113.8).

New York has a 28-16 record when scoring more than 113.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Knicks have been racking up 117.4 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 115.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

New York hits 12.5 three-pointers per game (12th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.9 on average.

The Knicks average 114.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in the league), and give up 111.4 points per 100 possessions (12th in the NBA).

Knicks vs. Wizards Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -11.5 221.5

