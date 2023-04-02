The Washington Wizards (34-43) will attempt to stop a four-game road slide when they visit the New York Knicks (45-33) on April 2, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Wizards allow to opponents.

New York has a 24-14 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Wizards are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The Knicks average 115.6 points per game, just 1.8 more points than the 113.8 the Wizards allow.

New York has a 28-16 record when putting up more than 113.8 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks are averaging 116.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.4 more points than they're averaging on the road (114.4).

At home, New York is giving up 0.4 fewer points per game (112.4) than in away games (112.8).

The Knicks are sinking 12.2 three-pointers per game, which is 0.6 fewer than they're averaging in road games (12.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.5% at home and 35% in road games.

Knicks Injuries