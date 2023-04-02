Sunday's 6:00 PM ET matchup between the New York Knicks (45-33) and the Washington Wizards (34-43) at Madison Square Garden features the Knicks' RJ Barrett and the Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis as players to watch.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Wizards

Game Day: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Knicks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Knicks beat the Cavaliers on Friday, 130-116. Their top scorer was Brunson with 48 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 48 4 9 0 0 7 RJ Barrett 14 7 1 0 0 2 Immanuel Quickley 14 4 4 1 0 2

Knicks Players to Watch

Brunson is tops on his squad in assists per contest (6.1), and also averages 24.0 points and 3.6 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Barrett is putting up 19.5 points, 2.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Immanuel Quickley puts up 14.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Hart is posting 10.0 points, 3.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds per contest.

Mitchell Robinson puts up 7.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 69.2% from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Immanuel Quickley 20.4 4.2 4.2 1.4 0.2 2.3 Julius Randle 22.0 6.1 3.4 0.4 0.2 2.1 Josh Hart 10.9 6.7 3.6 1.5 0.4 1.1 RJ Barrett 17.8 4.1 2.2 0.2 0.4 1.3 Quentin Grimes 12.6 3.7 2.7 0.9 0.3 2.9

