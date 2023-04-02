On Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Madison Square Garden, the Washington Wizards (34-43) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when visiting the New York Knicks (45-33), airing at 6:00 PM ET on MSG and NBCS-DC.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Wizards matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and NBCS-DC

MSG and NBCS-DC Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Knicks vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Knicks have a +235 scoring differential, topping opponents by three points per game. They're putting up 115.6 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are allowing 112.6 per contest to rank 11th in the NBA.

The Wizards score 113 points per game (22nd in NBA) and concede 113.8 (16th in league) for a -61 scoring differential overall.

These teams average 228.6 points per game between them, 5.6 more than this game's point total.

These teams surrender 226.4 points per game combined, 3.4 more points than this matchup's total.

New York is 44-33-1 ATS this season.

Washington has covered 35 times in 77 matchups with a spread this season.

Knicks and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +10000 +3000 -10000 Wizards +100000 +90000 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Knicks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.