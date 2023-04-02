The Washington Wizards (34-43) visit the New York Knicks (45-33) after losing four road games in a row. The Knicks are heavy favorites by 12.5 points in the contest, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Knicks vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and NBCS-DC

MSG and NBCS-DC Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 118 - Wizards 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 12.5)

Wizards (+ 12.5) Pick OU: Over (223)



The Knicks have had more success against the spread than the Wizards this season, recording an ATS record of 44-33-1, compared to the 34-40-3 record of the Wizards.

New York's games have gone over the total 52.6% of the time this season (41 out of 78), which is more often than Washington's games have (38 out of 77).

The Knicks have a .658 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (25-13) this season while the Wizards have a .340 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (17-33).

Knicks Performance Insights

On offense, New York is averaging 115.6 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is surrendering 112.6 points per contest at the other end of the court (11th-ranked).

The Knicks haven't produced many dimes this season, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 22.7 assists per contest.

With 12.5 threes per game, the Knicks are 12th in the NBA. They own a 35.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 20th in the league.

Of the shots taken by New York in 2022-23, 60.1% of them have been two-pointers (70% of the team's made baskets) and 39.9% have been from beyond the arc (30%).

