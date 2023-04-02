Mikal Bridges and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be facing the Utah Jazz on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Bridges, in his most recent action, had 42 points in a 124-107 win over the Hawks.

In this article, we dig into Bridges' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 20.1 29.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.1 Assists 3.5 3.3 2.6 PRA 35.5 27.8 36.2 PR 32.5 24.5 33.6 3PM 2.5 2.1 3.1



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Jazz

The Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.1. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Jazz are ranked 24th in the NBA, giving up 117.9 points per contest.

Allowing 43.4 rebounds per game, the Jazz are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Jazz concede 24.8 assists per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

The Jazz concede 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2022 41 16 3 2 0 0 1 11/18/2022 35 13 6 2 0 3 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.