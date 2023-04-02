The New York Knicks, Mitchell Robinson included, take the court versus the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 31, Robinson posted 10 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 130-116 win versus the Cavaliers.

With prop bets available for Robinson, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.2 4.7 Rebounds 9.5 9.1 8.7 Assists -- 0.8 0.7 PRA -- 17.1 14.1 PR 16.5 16.3 13.4



Mitchell Robinson Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Mitchell Robinson has made 3.1 field goals per game, which accounts for 5.4% of his team's total makes.

Robinson's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 19th in possessions per game with 100.7.

The Wizards allow 113.8 points per contest, 16th-ranked in the league.

The Wizards allow 42.7 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the league.

Conceding 24.6 assists per contest, the Wizards are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 28 10 12 0 0 1 1 1/18/2023 9 0 2 0 0 2 2 1/13/2023 28 4 10 0 0 3 0

