The Brooklyn Nets (42-35) go head to head with the Utah Jazz (36-41) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and SportsNet RM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nets vs. Jazz matchup.

Nets vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and SportsNet RM

YES and SportsNet RM Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Nets vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Nets have a +71 scoring differential, putting up 113.7 points per game (17th in the league) and allowing 112.8 (12th in the NBA).

The Jazz put up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) while allowing 117.9 per contest (24th in NBA). They have a -51 scoring differential.

These teams rack up a combined 230.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams give up 230.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Brooklyn has put together a 40-36-1 ATS record so far this year.

Utah has covered 43 times in 77 matchups with a spread this season.

Nets and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +60000 +15000 - Jazz +100000 +90000 -

