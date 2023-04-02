Nets vs. Jazz: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 2
The Brooklyn Nets (42-35) go head to head with the Utah Jazz (36-41) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and SportsNet RM.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nets vs. Jazz matchup.
Nets vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and SportsNet RM
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Nets vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nets Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nets (-8.5)
|232
|-365
|+300
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Nets (-8.5)
|231.5
|-400
|+300
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Nets (-8.5)
|231.5
|-370
|+300
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Nets (-8.5)
|-
|-475
|+380
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Nets vs. Jazz Betting Trends
- The Nets have a +71 scoring differential, putting up 113.7 points per game (17th in the league) and allowing 112.8 (12th in the NBA).
- The Jazz put up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) while allowing 117.9 per contest (24th in NBA). They have a -51 scoring differential.
- These teams rack up a combined 230.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
- Combined, these teams give up 230.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Brooklyn has put together a 40-36-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Utah has covered 43 times in 77 matchups with a spread this season.
Nets and Jazz NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nets
|+60000
|+15000
|-
|Jazz
|+100000
|+90000
|-
Looking to place a futures bet on the Nets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.