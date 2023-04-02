The Brooklyn Nets (42-35) go head to head with the Utah Jazz (36-41) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The matchup airs on YES and SportsNet RM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nets vs. Jazz matchup.

Nets vs. Jazz Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: YES and SportsNet RM
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Venue: Barclays Center

Nets vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nets Moneyline Jazz Moneyline
DraftKings Nets (-8.5) 232 -365 +300 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nets (-8.5) 231.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nets (-8.5) 231.5 -370 +300 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nets (-8.5) - -475 +380 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nets vs. Jazz Betting Trends

  • The Nets have a +71 scoring differential, putting up 113.7 points per game (17th in the league) and allowing 112.8 (12th in the NBA).
  • The Jazz put up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) while allowing 117.9 per contest (24th in NBA). They have a -51 scoring differential.
  • These teams rack up a combined 230.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
  • Combined, these teams give up 230.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Brooklyn has put together a 40-36-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • Utah has covered 43 times in 77 matchups with a spread this season.

Nets and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Nets +60000 +15000 -
Jazz +100000 +90000 -

