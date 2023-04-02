Nets vs. Jazz Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Brooklyn Nets (42-35) square off against the Utah Jazz (36-41) as 8.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on YES and SportsNet RM.
Nets vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: YES and SportsNet RM
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Barclays Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nets vs. Jazz Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nets 118 - Jazz 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Jazz
- Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 8.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (232)
- The Nets have had less success against the spread than the Jazz this year, putting up an ATS record of 41-36-0, compared to the 43-34-0 record of the Jazz.
- Brooklyn (3-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (42.9%) than Utah (8-1) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (88.9%).
- Brooklyn's games have gone over the total 45.5% of the time this season (35 out of 77), less often than Utah's games have (45 out of 77).
- The Nets have a .700 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (28-12) this season while the Jazz have a .429 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (18-24).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Nets Performance Insights
- Brooklyn is putting up 113.7 points per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this season, while giving up 112.8 points per contest (12th-ranked).
- The Nets are putting up 25.5 dimes per game, which ranks them 13th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Nets are draining 12.8 threes per game this year (ninth-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 38.2% three-point percentage (fourth-best).
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Brooklyn has taken 60.5% two-pointers (accounting for 69.2% of the team's baskets) and 39.5% from beyond the arc (30.8%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.