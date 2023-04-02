The Brooklyn Nets (42-35) square off against the Utah Jazz (36-41) as 8.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on YES and SportsNet RM.

Nets vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Nets vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 118 - Jazz 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 8.5)

Jazz (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Under (232)



The Nets have had less success against the spread than the Jazz this year, putting up an ATS record of 41-36-0, compared to the 43-34-0 record of the Jazz.

Brooklyn (3-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (42.9%) than Utah (8-1) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (88.9%).

Brooklyn's games have gone over the total 45.5% of the time this season (35 out of 77), less often than Utah's games have (45 out of 77).

The Nets have a .700 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (28-12) this season while the Jazz have a .429 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (18-24).

Nets Performance Insights

Brooklyn is putting up 113.7 points per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this season, while giving up 112.8 points per contest (12th-ranked).

The Nets are putting up 25.5 dimes per game, which ranks them 13th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Nets are draining 12.8 threes per game this year (ninth-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 38.2% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Brooklyn has taken 60.5% two-pointers (accounting for 69.2% of the team's baskets) and 39.5% from beyond the arc (30.8%).

