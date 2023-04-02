Nets vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Brooklyn Nets (42-35) take the court against the Utah Jazz (36-41) as 8.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on YES and SportsNet RM.
Nets vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and SportsNet RM
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nets
|-8.5
|-
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn has gone over in 35 of its 77 games with a set total (45.5%).
- The Nets have gone 41-36-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Brooklyn has won 27 out of the 39 games, or 69.2%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Brooklyn has won five of its six games when favored by at least -400 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Nets.
Nets vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nets
|0
|0%
|113.7
|230.9
|112.8
|230.7
|226.9
|Jazz
|0
|0%
|117.2
|230.9
|117.9
|230.7
|231.6
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- The Nets are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their past 10 contests.
- The Nets have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.
- Brooklyn owns a worse record against the spread at home (19-18-0) than it does on the road (22-18-0).
- The 113.7 points per game the Nets score are only 4.2 fewer points than the Jazz give up (117.9).
- Brooklyn has a 20-9 record against the spread and a 22-7 record overall when putting up more than 117.9 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Nets vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|41-36
|5-5
|35-42
|Jazz
|44-33
|8-1
|46-31
Nets vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Nets
|Jazz
|113.7
|117.2
|17
|6
|20-9
|37-15
|22-7
|32-20
|112.8
|117.9
|12
|24
|33-20
|16-4
|37-16
|15-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.