The Brooklyn Nets (42-35) take the court against the Utah Jazz (36-41) as 8.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on YES and SportsNet RM.

Nets vs. Jazz Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: YES and SportsNet RM
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nets -8.5 -

Nets Betting Records & Stats

  • Brooklyn has gone over in 35 of its 77 games with a set total (45.5%).
  • The Nets have gone 41-36-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Brooklyn has won 27 out of the 39 games, or 69.2%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Brooklyn has won five of its six games when favored by at least -400 on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Nets.

Nets vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Nets vs Jazz Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nets 0 0% 113.7 230.9 112.8 230.7 226.9
Jazz 0 0% 117.2 230.9 117.9 230.7 231.6

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

  • The Nets are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • The Nets have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.
  • Brooklyn owns a worse record against the spread at home (19-18-0) than it does on the road (22-18-0).
  • The 113.7 points per game the Nets score are only 4.2 fewer points than the Jazz give up (117.9).
  • Brooklyn has a 20-9 record against the spread and a 22-7 record overall when putting up more than 117.9 points.

Nets vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Nets and Jazz Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nets 41-36 5-5 35-42
Jazz 44-33 8-1 46-31

Nets vs. Jazz Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Nets Jazz
113.7
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
20-9
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-15
22-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 32-20
112.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.9
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 24
33-20
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 16-4
37-16
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 15-5

