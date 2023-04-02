The Brooklyn Nets (42-35) take the court against the Utah Jazz (36-41) as 8.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on YES and SportsNet RM.

Nets vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and SportsNet RM

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nets -8.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn has gone over in 35 of its 77 games with a set total (45.5%).

The Nets have gone 41-36-0 ATS this season.

This season, Brooklyn has won 27 out of the 39 games, or 69.2%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Brooklyn has won five of its six games when favored by at least -400 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Nets.

Nets vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Nets vs Jazz Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nets 0 0% 113.7 230.9 112.8 230.7 226.9 Jazz 0 0% 117.2 230.9 117.9 230.7 231.6

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

The Nets are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over their past 10 contests.

The Nets have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.

Brooklyn owns a worse record against the spread at home (19-18-0) than it does on the road (22-18-0).

The 113.7 points per game the Nets score are only 4.2 fewer points than the Jazz give up (117.9).

Brooklyn has a 20-9 record against the spread and a 22-7 record overall when putting up more than 117.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nets vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Nets and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 41-36 5-5 35-42 Jazz 44-33 8-1 46-31

Nets vs. Jazz Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nets Jazz 113.7 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 20-9 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-15 22-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 32-20 112.8 Points Allowed (PG) 117.9 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 33-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 16-4 37-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.