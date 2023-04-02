The Brooklyn Nets (42-35) take on the Utah Jazz (36-41) on April 2, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Nets vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: FOX

FOX Watch Nets vs. Jazz with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets are shooting 49% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Jazz allow to opponents.

Brooklyn has a 34-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

The Nets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fifth.

The 113.7 points per game the Nets average are just 4.2 fewer points than the Jazz allow (117.9).

Brooklyn is 22-7 when scoring more than 117.9 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

The Nets are posting 113.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 113.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Brooklyn is allowing 110.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 115.1.

At home, the Nets are draining 0.9 more treys per game (13.3) than on the road (12.4). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to in away games (37.4%).

Nets Injuries