The Brooklyn Nets (42-35) take on the Utah Jazz (36-41) on April 2, 2023.

Nets vs. Jazz Game Info

Nets Stats Insights

  • The Nets are shooting 49% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Jazz allow to opponents.
  • Brooklyn has a 34-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Nets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fifth.
  • The 113.7 points per game the Nets average are just 4.2 fewer points than the Jazz allow (117.9).
  • Brooklyn is 22-7 when scoring more than 117.9 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

  • The Nets are posting 113.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 113.5 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, Brooklyn is allowing 110.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 115.1.
  • At home, the Nets are draining 0.9 more treys per game (13.3) than on the road (12.4). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to in away games (37.4%).

Nets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Ben Simmons Out For Season Knee

