How to Watch the Nets vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets (42-35) take on the Utah Jazz (36-41) on April 2, 2023.
Nets vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: FOX
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets are shooting 49% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Jazz allow to opponents.
- Brooklyn has a 34-12 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Nets are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fifth.
- The 113.7 points per game the Nets average are just 4.2 fewer points than the Jazz allow (117.9).
- Brooklyn is 22-7 when scoring more than 117.9 points.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nets are posting 113.9 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 113.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Brooklyn is allowing 110.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 115.1.
- At home, the Nets are draining 0.9 more treys per game (13.3) than on the road (12.4). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to in away games (37.4%).
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ben Simmons
|Out For Season
|Knee
