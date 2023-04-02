Nicolas Claxton and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be facing the Utah Jazz on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

In his last action, a 124-107 win over the Hawks, Claxton tallied 14 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Now let's examine Claxton's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.6 14.4 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 9.8 Assists 2.5 1.9 2.7 PRA 25.5 23.7 26.9 PR 23.5 21.8 24.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Nicolas Claxton's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Nicolas Claxton has made 5.4 shots per game, which accounts for 12.2% of his team's total makes.

Claxton's Nets average 99.1 possessions per game, fewest among NBA teams, while the Jazz are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 103.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Jazz have allowed 117.9 points per game, which is 24th-best in the NBA.

Giving up 43.4 rebounds per game, the Jazz are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Jazz are ninth in the league, allowing 24.8 per contest.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 38 20 5 1 0 4 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Claxton or any of his Nets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.