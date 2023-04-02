Obi Toppin could make a big impact for the New York Knicks on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, against the Washington Wizards.

In his last time on the court, a 130-116 win over the Cavaliers, Toppin totaled 12 points.

In this article, we look at Toppin's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 6.3 8.0 Rebounds 3.5 2.7 2.0 Assists -- 0.8 0.8 PRA -- 9.8 10.8 PR 14.5 9 10 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Obi Toppin's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Obi Toppin Insights vs. the Wizards

Toppin has taken 5.6 shots per game this season and made 2.4 per game, which account for 5.1% and 4.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Toppin is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Knicks rank 19th in possessions per game with 100.7. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per contest.

The Wizards allow 113.8 points per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Wizards are ranked 11th in the league, giving up 42.7 rebounds per contest.

The Wizards are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 24.6 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards are seventh in the NBA, conceding 11.9 makes per contest.

Obi Toppin vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 12 2 2 0 0 0 1 1/18/2023 14 0 5 0 0 0 0 1/13/2023 12 0 0 1 0 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Toppin or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.