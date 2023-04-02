Quentin Grimes' New York Knicks hit the court versus the Washington Wizards at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, a 130-116 win versus the Cavaliers, Grimes put up 14 points.

In this piece we'll break down Grimes' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 10.4 12.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.7 Assists 2.5 2.0 2.7 PRA 19.5 15.7 19 PR 16.5 13.7 16.3 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Quentin Grimes' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Quentin Grimes Insights vs. the Wizards

Grimes is responsible for taking 7.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 14.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Grimes' opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 100.7 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Wizards have given up 113.8 points per game, which is 16th-best in the league.

The Wizards allow 42.7 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.

The Wizards allow 24.6 assists per contest, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

The Wizards are the seventh-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 21 5 2 2 1 0 1 1/18/2023 31 14 2 1 3 0 1 1/13/2023 33 8 4 2 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Grimes or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.