How to Watch the Rangers vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The New York Rangers will travel to face the Washington Capitals on Sunday, April 2, with the Capitals having lost three straight games.
You can turn on TNT, TVAS, and SN360 to see the Capitals look to defeat the Rangers.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
Rangers vs. Capitals Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/14/2023
|Rangers
|Capitals
|5-3 NYR
|2/25/2023
|Capitals
|Rangers
|6-3 WAS
|12/27/2022
|Rangers
|Capitals
|4-0 WAS
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers have allowed 203 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Rangers rank 12th in the NHL with 252 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Rangers have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|76
|25
|59
|84
|97
|33
|31.3%
|Mika Zibanejad
|76
|38
|44
|82
|63
|49
|48.7%
|Adam Fox
|76
|12
|55
|67
|74
|84
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|76
|20
|37
|57
|60
|51
|56%
|Patrick Kane
|69
|21
|34
|55
|60
|30
|50%
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals' total of 234 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 15th in the NHL.
- With 236 goals (3.1 per game), the Capitals have the league's 20th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Capitals have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.
- Defensively, the Capitals have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|70
|42
|30
|72
|51
|29
|50%
|Dylan Strome
|75
|18
|39
|57
|38
|39
|49.4%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|75
|12
|42
|54
|54
|40
|48.2%
|Conor Sheary
|76
|15
|20
|35
|30
|39
|52.6%
|T.J. Oshie
|58
|19
|16
|35
|26
|44
|46.1%
