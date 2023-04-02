The New York Rangers will travel to face the Washington Capitals on Sunday, April 2, with the Capitals having lost three straight games.

You can turn on TNT, TVAS, and SN360 to see the Capitals look to defeat the Rangers.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

TNT, TVAS, and SN360 Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Rangers vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/14/2023 Rangers Capitals 5-3 NYR 2/25/2023 Capitals Rangers 6-3 WAS 12/27/2022 Rangers Capitals 4-0 WAS

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have allowed 203 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers rank 12th in the NHL with 252 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Rangers have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 76 25 59 84 97 33 31.3% Mika Zibanejad 76 38 44 82 63 49 48.7% Adam Fox 76 12 55 67 74 84 - Vincent Trocheck 76 20 37 57 60 51 56% Patrick Kane 69 21 34 55 60 30 50%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 234 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 15th in the NHL.

With 236 goals (3.1 per game), the Capitals have the league's 20th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Capitals have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

Defensively, the Capitals have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.

Capitals Key Players