The New York Rangers (44-21-11) visit the Washington Capitals (34-33-9), who have dropped three straight, on Sunday, April 2 at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SN360.

The Rangers have put up a 7-2-1 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 39 total goals (five power-play goals on 26 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 19.2%) while allowing 19 goals to their opponents.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which squad we predict will win Sunday's game.

Rangers vs. Capitals Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Rangers 4, Capitals 3.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-130)

Rangers (-130) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-0.1)

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have a 44-21-11 record overall, with a 10-11-21 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

In the 28 games New York has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 11-8-9 record (good for 31 points).

The 11 times this season the Rangers ended a game with only one goal, they went 2-8-1 (five points).

New York has finished 4-6-9 in the 19 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 17 points).

The Rangers are 38-5-1 in the 44 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 77 points).

In the 30 games when New York has recorded a single power-play goal, it registered 46 points after finishing 22-6-2.

In the 40 games when it outshot its opponent, New York is 24-14-2 (50 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents 35 times, and went 20-6-9 (49 points).

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 12th 3.32 Goals Scored 3.11 20th 4th 2.67 Goals Allowed 3.08 15th 16th 31.7 Shots 31.4 17th 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 30.6 12th 10th 22.8% Power Play % 21.6% 13th 14th 80.2% Penalty Kill % 82.7% 5th

Rangers vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360

TNT, TVAS, and SN360 Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

