The Washington Capitals (34-33-9) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they play the New York Rangers (44-21-11) at home on Sunday, April 2 at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SN360.

Rangers vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-130) Capitals (+110) 6

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have been favored on the moneyline 52 times this season, and have gone 32-20 in those games.

New York is 29-17 (winning 63.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

New York and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 39 of 76 games this season.

Rangers vs. Capitals Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 252 (12th) Goals 236 (20th) 203 (5th) Goals Allowed 234 (16th) 52 (14th) Power Play Goals 50 (15th) 42 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 36 (2nd)

Rangers Advanced Stats

New York hit the over in three of its last 10 contests.

The Rangers and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Rangers' goals per game average is 1.5 higher than their season-long average.

The Rangers offense's 252 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

The Rangers are ranked fifth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 203 total goals (2.7 per game).

With a +49 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.

