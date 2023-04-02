Rangers vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 1:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Capitals (34-33-9) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they play the New York Rangers (44-21-11) at home on Sunday, April 2 at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SN360.
Rangers vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-130)
|Capitals (+110)
|6
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have been favored on the moneyline 52 times this season, and have gone 32-20 in those games.
- New York is 29-17 (winning 63.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 56.5%.
- New York and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 39 of 76 games this season.
Rangers vs. Capitals Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|252 (12th)
|Goals
|236 (20th)
|203 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|234 (16th)
|52 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (15th)
|42 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|36 (2nd)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- New York hit the over in three of its last 10 contests.
- The Rangers and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Rangers' goals per game average is 1.5 higher than their season-long average.
- The Rangers offense's 252 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- The Rangers are ranked fifth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 203 total goals (2.7 per game).
- With a +49 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.
