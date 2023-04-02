The New York Knicks, RJ Barrett included, match up versus the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 130-116 win over the Cavaliers, Barrett had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Below we will look at Barrett's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.5 17.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.1 4.1 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.2 PRA 27.5 27.3 24.1 PR 25.5 24.6 21.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.3



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 16.4% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.0 per contest.

He's connected on 1.7 threes per game, or 12.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Barrett's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 19th in possessions per game with 100.7.

Defensively, the Wizards are ranked 16th in the NBA, conceding 113.8 points per game.

The Wizards are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 42.7 rebounds per game.

The Wizards give up 24.6 assists per contest, seventh-ranked in the league.

The Wizards are the seventh-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

RJ Barrett vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 28 14 2 3 1 1 1 1/18/2023 38 21 7 2 0 0 1 1/13/2023 32 17 5 1 1 0 0

