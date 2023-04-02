Royce O'Neale and the Brooklyn Nets take the court versus the Utah Jazz at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

O'Neale, in his most recent game (March 31 win against the Hawks) put up five points and six assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on O'Neale's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.9 8.9 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 6.2 Assists 2.5 3.7 3.2 PRA -- 17.6 18.3 PR 13.5 13.9 15.1 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.1



Royce O'Neale Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 8.5% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.8 per contest.

He's attempted 5.4 threes per game, or 15.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

O'Neale's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.6 possessions per game, while his Nets average the fewest possessions per game with 99.1.

Defensively, the Jazz are 24th in the league, giving up 117.9 points per contest.

Giving up 43.4 rebounds per game, the Jazz are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Jazz have conceded 24.8 per contest, ninth in the NBA.

Conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Jazz are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Royce O'Neale vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 34 13 5 6 3 1 0

