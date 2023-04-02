Spencer Dinwiddie and his Brooklyn Nets teammates will match up versus the Utah Jazz on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 31, Dinwiddie produced nine points, 12 assists and two steals in a 124-107 win against the Hawks.

With prop bets in place for Dinwiddie, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.5 14.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 4.4 Assists 9.5 6.2 10.5 PRA 31.5 27.1 29.6 PR 22.5 20.9 19.1 3PM 2.5 2.3 1.3



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Jazz

Dinwiddie's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 103.6 possessions per game, while his Nets average 99.1 per game, fewest among NBA teams.

The Jazz allow 117.9 points per game, 24th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Jazz are 16th in the league, giving up 43.4 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Jazz are ninth in the NBA, conceding 24.8 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Jazz are ranked 15th in the league, giving up 12.4 makes per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 42 35 4 8 6 1 1 11/2/2022 35 20 4 5 4 0 4

