Sunday's game between the New York Yankees (1-1) and San Francisco Giants (1-1) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on April 2.

The Yankees will call on Jhony Brito against the Giants and Ross Stripling.

Yankees vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Yankees vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 6, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees were favorites in 148 games last season and won 92 (62.2%) of those contests.

New York had a record of 74-41, a 64.3% win rate, when it was favored by -145 or more by bookmakers last season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 59.2% chance to win.

New York was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 807 total runs last season.

The Yankees had the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.31).

Yankees Schedule