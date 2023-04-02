The San Francisco Giants (1-1) will look to Wilmer Flores for a spark when they visit the New York Yankees (1-1) in an early-season game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, April 2. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants +125 moneyline odds. The game's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jhony Brito - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Ross Stripling - SF (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Yankees vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Giants game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (-150) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Aaron Judge get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Yankees vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees won 92, or 62.2%, of the 148 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the Yankees won 71 of their 109 games, or 65.1%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 60% chance to win.

The Yankees averaged 1.7 homers per home game last season (136 total at home).

New York averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .439 in home contests.

The Giants were victorious in 18, or 30.5%, of the 59 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Giants came away with a win eight times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

San Francisco hit 97 homers away from home last season (1.2 per game).

The Giants slugged .387 with 2.9 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Yankees vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165) Aaron Judge 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (+115) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Yankees, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win AL East +130 - 1st

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.